9to5Toys Lunch Break: Samsung Gear Sport $179, Ring Alarm Security System $189, Nest Hello Video Doorbell $190, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Samsung’s Gear Sport Smartwatch falls to $179 shipped ahead of Black Friday ($100 off)
Protect your home with $80 off the Ring Alarm 8-Piece Security System at $189 (All-time low)
Nest’s Hello video doorbell hits Black Friday pricing early for My Best Buy members: $180 (Reg. $229)
Beat the Rush Sale at Best Buy includes $200 off iPhone, AirPods, Philips Hue, more
Best of Black Friday 2018:
- Best of Black Friday 2018 – Amazon: Echo Devices under $20, Fire TV $25, Ring, more
- Best of Black Friday 2018 – Smart Home: Echo Dot $24, Hue Lighting, Arlo, Nest, more
- Best of Black Friday 2018 – Headphones: Bose QuietComfort, Beats, truly wireless, more
- Best of Black Friday 2018 – Streaming Media Players: Shield TV, Chromecast, Roku, more
- Best of Black Friday 2018 – Games:Xbox One $200 + $20 GC, Xbox One X, Switch, PS4, more
- Best of Black Friday 2018 – Home Theater: Sonos, AirPlay 2 A/V receivers, more
- Best of Black Friday 2018 – Fashion: Dick’s Sporting Goods, Nike, Macy’s, Levi’s, more
Anker’s pre-Black Friday sale is here! Save on batteries, projectors, Mac accessories, more
MORE NEW DEALS:
Echo and Fire tablet discounts abound to start the Amazon Seven Days of Black Friday event
- iTunes TV show sale from $5: Office Complete Series $30, Seinfeld, South Park, more
- Load up on gift cards before Black Friday at up to 20% off: iTunes, Staples, Lowe’s, more
- G-Tech’s 3TB External Hard Drive is on sale for $110 shipped, today only (Reg. $140+)
- Smartphone Accessories: APC 3400mAh Power Pack w/ built-in Wall Charger $10, more
- Save 25% on Samsung’s SmartThings LTE Tracker, now down to a new all-time low at $75
- Upgrade your computer with Samsung’s NVMe SSD: 500GB $110 (30% off) or 1TB for $220
- Upgrade your TV audio: VIZIO 5.1.2-Ch. System w/ Wireless Sub for $300 (Reg. $400+)
- Amazon’s in-house brand Lark & Ro is up to 30% off, featuring sweaters & jackets
- Target Pre-Black Friday Ad: iPhone X FREE $150 GC, Xbox One X, UHDTVs, home goods, more
- Blink Indoor Motion-Sensing Cameras drop to lowest prices this year, from $67 (Up to 50% off)
- Monoprice’s budget-friendly Sous Vide Cooker is down to $44 shipped (Reg. $65)
- adidas Holiday Sale takes an extra 30% off sale items, with Ultraboosts & more from $17
- An updated version of The Night Before Christmas with a healthier Santa can be yours for FREE
- Caribou Coffee 5-Cup French Press w/ bamboo trivet drops to $10 for today only (Reg. $25+)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Tower of Fortune 3, Snowboard Party, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Call of Duty Black Ops 4 $40, Super Mario Odyssey $44, more
- Today’s Amazon Gold Box has the write stuff with up to 30% off Cross Pens
- Amazon’s Gold Box includes knife sets from $23 shipped, today only
- Bring the Ullo Wine Purifier w/ 2 Wine Glasses home for the holidays at $50 (Reg. $100)
- Celebrate the new Fantastic Beasts film with collectibles from $15, more plush toys from $6
- Fellas, it’s time to clean up that beard – hit today’s Gold Box for a complete $20 grooming kit
- Spread holiday cheer with this Amazon Gold Box: trees, decor, mugs and more from $6
- Amazon is kick-starting your morning with this Nespresso VertuoPlus deal: $120 (Reg. $200)
Black Friday 2018 Ads:
Amazon Seven Days of Black Friday deals:all-time lows on Echo devices, smart home, TVs, more
Walmart Black Friday ad:up to $400 gift card w/ iPhone or Android, 4K TVs, Xbox/PS4, much more
Best Buy Black Friday addelivers this year’s top Apple deals, gaming consoles, doorbusters, more
Amazon Black Friday deals revealed: Echo, Kindle, Fire TV, more discounted before Thanksgiving
- Lowe’s Black Friday Ad: Nest Smart Home, Dyson, Tools, Christmas Trees, more
- eBay Better than Black Friday event promises best prices…but you should look closer
- Samsung Black Friday Ad: $200 off Galaxy S9/+, 4K TVs, Chromebooks, more
- Jet Black Friday Ad 2018:l atest iPad $249, Bose Headphones, Nest, Google Home, more
- Microsoft Store Black Friday ad: Xbox One deals, games, PCs, much more
- Meijer Black Friday ad:up to $125 off iPad Pro & Apple Watch, Echo deals, more
- Staples Black Friday ad: Google Home Hub $99, new Chromecast $25, Echo Dot $24, more
- Old Navy Black Friday ad: 50% off sitewide, cardholder benefits, $1 socks, more
- HP Black Friday ad: Doorbusters, discounted laptops, gaming desktops, more
- Sam’s Club Black Friday ad reveals extensive Nest discounts, TVs, much more
- Amazon announces FREE shipping for all this holiday season starting today
- Amazon kicks off Countdown to Black Friday 2018 w/ Prime exclusives, more
- Guitar Center Black Friday Ad: Fender, KRK monitors, Shure mics, AKAI controllers, more
- T-Mobile Black Friday ad: FREE iPhone XR w/ trade, Apple Watch Series 4, Android, more
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Roku TV Wireless Speakers pair easily, automatically adjust volume, and ship tomorrow
V-MODA’s BassFit Wireless Headphones focus on durability to crush the fitness earbud competition
Raspberry Pi’s latest 3 Model A+brings processor and thermal improvements in a smaller form-factor
- New Mac mini Travel Cases from WaterField are now up for pre-order starting from $59
- eBay 2018 Toy Book highlights rare and retro toys to bring in shoppers with a dose of nostalgia
- PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is officially coming to PlayStation 4 on December 7th
- Nomad unveils luxurious leather home for your AirPods case, pre-order now
- eBay home services aim to affordably take the headache out of setting up new gear
- Mountain Hardwear’s Gift Guide offers fresh ideas for cold weather adventurers
- CORSAIR announces the VENGEANCE 5180 pre-built gaming PC
- The upcoming Shadow VR will offer QHD resolution, 110º FoV, and a Snapdragon 835 processor
- Amazon Best Books of 2018: Educated, Washington Black, Stephen King’s Elevation, more
- Revamped Kohl’s Rewards includes a Black Friday preview & other perks
- The holidays are coming, outfit your entire family withmatching pajamas from $10
- What is 11.11? How to prep for the biggest shopping event you might not know about
- Nintendo’s new Super Mario Party bundlefeatures exclusive new Joy-Con and notable savings
- Top 5 third-party USB-C Power Delivery chargers for your new 36W iPad Pro from $15
- Arlo Audio Doorbellundercuts the competition with its low cost and wireless design
- Review: Marshall Wooburn II Bluetooth Speaker shines with vintage styling + booming sound
- Fossil’s Gift Guide gets you in the holiday spirit with smartwatches, leather goods, more
- Sony quietly revises PS4 Pro, releases new model with reduced fan noise
- NETGEAR’s first Wi-Fi 6 routers are here w/ 6GB/s wireless speeds, 5GB/s Ethernet, more
- Oprah’s Favorite Things Guide is back and better than ever, with gifts ideas for any budget