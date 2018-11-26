Google launches Pixel 3 ‘Unswitchables’ ad campaign to target iPhone users [Video]

Over the past few weeks, Google has been on an advertising blitz promoting the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. From Hardware Stores to pop-up experiences, the latest is a series of advertisements specifically aimed at getting iPhone users to switch by exploring different pain points.

This campaign is titled “Unswitchables,” with three videos posted to the Made by Google account on YouTube this morning. At a high-level, it takes a look at why most people have a hard time switching phones, including being too busy or having a significant other locked into another platform.

All the participants are switching from iOS, though the video never explicitly names the Apple product. The series is hosted by the same presenter with the challenges lasting up to three weeks, while the ads come in at around 7 minutes long.

The first is called “Too Busy To Switch” and shows how the Pixel 3 fits into a busy, work-focused lifestyle. One pain point being addressed is not having enough time to learn a whole new mobile operating system.

Gladys is a chef and entrepreneur who says she’s too busy to switch phones. But will she find time when she sees how the Pixel 3 can help with her bidnizz?

“Too Chill To Switch” is confusingly named, but focuses on being comfortable with a current device and operating system, while “Too In Love To Switch” involves a significant other hesitant to change (iMessage). Besides the presenter introducing them at the beginning and checking in during a “Verdict” session, the series features the participants making vlogs describing their experiences.

General features emphasized in the three videos include the fast set up process, hands-free nature of the Google Assistant, and of course the camera. Other videos take a look Playground AR stickers.

The videos feature a disclaimer that “opinions expressed by the participants are real and they have been compensated for their time.”

Overall, there is a general game show vibe with the videos amping up “Will they switch?” and addresses real pain points. However, the format at times can feel somewhat awkward and forced.

Mateo is a professional dog walker who loves dog photography. He’s so chill he hasn’t switched phones in years. But once he takes the Pixel 3 for a walk, will it become his new best friend?