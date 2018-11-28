Google Translate on the web updated with Google Material Theme and responsive design

First spotted in October, Google Translate’s Google Material Theme is now widely rolling out on the web. Besides adopting Google’s new look for apps, the site also features a responsive design.

The new Google Translate website retains the same general layout with two fields for language input and output. Underneath a stark white app bar, there are tabs to switch between entering “Text” and uploading “Documents.” This Material Theme revamp aims to make it easier to surface and access existing functionality.

The site’s new look is now consistent with other Google products, and updated labeling and typography make it easier to navigate. For instance, you’ve always been able to upload documents for translation, but now that feature is easier to find.

Text fields feature tabs that note the current language, while the manual picker now spans the full-width of the screen for easier selection.

Underneath this are large circular buttons to access History, Saved, and Community. “Saved” slides open a drawer from the right with the ability to search, sort, and export to Google Sheets. Meanwhile, each saved translation features a language pair tag that users can click to further sort results.

“History” also opens as another right-sided drawer that shrinks the two text fields, while “Community” opens a different page. Meanwhile, Google Translate adds a navigation drawer for quick access to Help, Privacy, and more.

Another big change is a responsive design that adjusts dynamically to your device’s display. As screen real estate shrinks, Translate switches from a two-column design to a single feed layout. Users can test this out by adjusting their window. Google notes that when Translate launches new features, it will scale on phones, tablets, and desktop.

The new Google Translate with Google Material Theme is now fully rolled out on the web.

