Gboard 7.8 preps redesigned emoji panel, voice typing history, language, more [APK Insight]

Gboard 7.8 rolled out last night in beta with a handful of new voice typing features and changes. In addition to last version’s on-device voice recognition, users will soon be able to associate a Google Account and manually select a language. We’ve also enabled a redesigned emoji selection interface.

Clipboard “clips,” organization

Work on the built-in Clipboard is underway with Gboard 7.8 tweaking strings to make the feature more clear. Copied text is now refered to as a “clip,” and sorted by “Recent” and “Older” categories. This functionality began rolling out to some users, but is not yet widely available.

Deleting searches

Gboard’s primary feature is built-in search, with the keyboard now working on the ability to delete the past three queries from the dropdown menu.

Redesigned emoji panel

Gboard 7.8 is working on a redesigned emoji panel that we’ve managed to enable. The primary difference is a horizontally scrollable pane instead of a vertical one with the previous tabbed design. Text labels act as dividers, though users can still jump to a section from the bottom carousel of icons.

On-device voice typing

Gboard 7.8 continues work on “Faster voice typing,” with introductory text noting how once the on-device model is downloaded, it will work offline.

Gboard 7.7 Gboard 7.7

Saving voice typing history

Gboard 7.8 reveals work on associating a Google Account with the voice keyboard to save your audio queries and transcriptions to Voice & Audio activity, similar to Assistant or Search. The app will gain an interface to select an account on your device. However, there is an option to use “Gboard voice typing without an account,” where “Audio history will not be recorded.”

Voice typing language

Meanwhile, a related development allows users to manually select a language for voice typing in settings, presumably in the same menu as the feature above.

