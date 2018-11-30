Google to work directly with Android library and SDK developers on upcoming changes

Do you work on a library for use by Android developers, or know someone who does? Google is actively seeking out these developers to get both them and their work registered for personalized updates regarding changes to Android that may affect their product.

In a new post on the Android Developers Blog, Google announced a new initiative to proactively inform developers who work on Android libraries and SDKs about upcoming changes to the Android platform and Google Play policies.

Our goal is to provide you with whatever you need to better serve your technical and business goals in helping your partners create better apps or games. Going forward we will be sharing further resources to help SDK developers, so stay tuned for more updates.

There’s two main channels of how Google will use this initiative to contact developers. The first is through general emails like policy change announcements and newsletters. The second, more interesting method is through direct email communication from Google about changes that are likely to affect a specific developer’s library.

We will use this address to contact you about issues specific to your SDK or library, such as escalations, technical issues, etc.

Developers who wish to sign up simply have to fill out a Google Form with some product and business information. This information will help Google to better understand individual developers and their library’s needs. Interestingly, the post also specifically asks app developers to encourage the developers of their favorite libraries to sign up for this initiative.

9to5Google’s Take

Given Google’s tendency toward making drastic changes, with sometimes short-sighted consequences and small windows to make corrections, this could be a sign of good changes coming from the company.