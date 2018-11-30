YouTube Music for Android gains equalizer support to adjust audio settings

Back in September, we spotted YouTube Music working on an equalizer to allow more advanced users to adjust audio settings. This customization option now appears to be live and widely rolled out with the latest version of the Android app.

Our APK Insight of version 2.47, first spotted the option, with the feature rolled out as of YouTube Music 2.59 released earlier this month. Heading to settings will reveal a new Equalizer menu just underneath the audio quality on mobile network/Wi-Fi options.

Tapping opens your device’s default audio equalizer, with the implementation similar to Google Play Music. On the Google Pixel 3 running Android 9 Pie, it isn’t app-specific, so enabling in one application does not enable for other on-device audio streams.

A toggle in the top-right corner turns on the Equalizer, with 12 presets — including Normal and one for the User — available on the Pixel. Of course, users are able to customize further beyond the presets.

YouTube Music only added audio quality controls for streaming on Wi-Fi and cellular data in September, with those options limited to Low, Normal, High, and Always High. Meanwhile, Google’s latest streaming service is working on letting users view audio files in the app, thus fulfilling a big feature of Play Music. Other features in development include smart downloads — a rename of Offline mixtape — and an autoplay feature.

All devices we’ve checked today running YouTube Music 2.59 and later feature the Equalizer settings. It was likely rolled out as part of a server-side update.

Thanks tipster

