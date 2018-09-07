YouTube Music 2.47 preps equalizer, more on Smart Remote [APK Insight]

Last month, the YouTube Music team detailed bi-weekly updates and other upcoming features to help address early user complains. Google’s latest streaming service is now preparing an equalizer to focus on audio quality criticism, while work continues on the Smart Remote.

About APK Insight: In this ‘APK Insight’ post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in the case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

Equalizer

One critique of YouTube Music since the relaunch is its lack of settings for more pro-level/audiophile subscribers. At the moment, there is no way to adjust sound quality beyond a sole “Audio only” download option for offline playback.

Google has already confirmed that the ability to adjust audio quality for streaming and downloaded music is coming. We’ve spotted this under development in a previous APK Insight, with options possibly being labeled “Low,” “Normal, and “High.”

In version 2.47, the app is now preparing an “Equalizer” to “Adjust audio settings.” However, if Play Music is any guide, this could just be a link to open the system’s default equalizer rather than a specific in-app option.

<string name=”pref_equalizer_summary”>Adjust audio settings</string> <string name=”pref_equalizer_title”>Equalizer</string>

More about Smart Remote

Meanwhile, the “smart_remote” for controlling playback on Google Cast TVs that we previously spotted in YouTube Music 2.43 sees tweaked strings for minimizing the d-pad controller. It’s unclear if “Smart Remote” will be the finalized name of the functionality.

Before

<string name=”mdx_smart_remote_back_content_desc”>Dpad Button</string> <string name=”mdx_smart_remote_collapse_content_desc”>Collapse Button. Click to minimize the Smart Remote UI</string>

After

<string name=”mdx_smart_remote_back_content_desc”>Back Button</string> <string name=”mdx_smart_remote_collapse_content_desc”>Collapse Button. Click to minimize the UI</string>

How to update?

Version 2.47 of YouTube Music is rolling out now via the Play Store. We do not post APKs to download directly given the legal challenges associated with copyright and possibility of removal. Meanwhile, that model moving forward is perilous given upcoming system-level changes from Android App Bundles and Google Play’s Dynamic Delivery.

Thanks to JEB Decompiler, which some APK Insight teardowns benefit from.

Dylan contributed to this article

