BlackBerry Key2 LE ‘Atomic’ red color now available in the US for $499, ‘Champagne’ too

Earlier this year, the BlackBerry Key2 LE was announced as a less expensive version of our favorite physical keyboard smartphone. This week, the gorgeous red BlackBerry Key2 LE, aka “Atomic,” has officially launched in the United States.

The Key2 LE has been on sale in the United States for the past few weeks, but it’s only been available in the “Slate” color. While that blue style looks pretty sweet, it’s not quite as exciting or unique as the other options. Now, the “Atomic” and “Champagne” options have officially gone on sale.

The red BlackBerry Key2 LE turned heads when it was launched thanks to that striking accent color. For its US launch, though, that color is only available in a more expensive tier. You’ll find the same specs under the hood, just at a premium this time around. It’s not totally clear why this colorway is $50 more expensive, but it certainly makes it a harder sell especially with “Slate” selling for as low as $399 at the moment.

While the red BlackBerry Key2 LE is exclusive to Best Buy, the gold “Champagne” model is also available from Amazon. That variant is also $499. As per usual, you’ll see the same specs on this model as well as Verizon compatibility in addition to GSM.

