Essential acquires CloudMagic, the startup behind since shut down Newton Mail

Over the past few months, we’ve been hearing a lot surrounding Essential, but very little of it has been good news. Today, following an earlier report, it’s been confirmed that the Andy Rubin startup has acquired CloudMagic, the company behind Newton Mail.

CloudMagic made headlines this year with the debut of its clever email client Newton Mail. Unfortunately, that client was shut down this fall, leaving its thousands of paid users without a proper alternative. Now, Essential has confirmed to TechCrunch that it has acquired CloudMagic for an undisclosed sum.

An Essential spokesperson provided the statement below on the acquisition:

We are always on the lookout for companies with great technology and talent to help accelerate our product roadmap.

Currently, there’s no official word on why Essential decided to acquire CloudMagic. Recently, news surrounding Andy Rubin’s startup has been less than stellar. While updates continue to land on the company’s smartphone, even with new accessories launching, other reports don’t shine a great light on the company, especially looking at Andy Rubin’s recent situation.

Most likely, this acquisition has something to do with an “AI phone” that Essential is reportedly working on. That device is rumored to, somehow, intelligently respond to texts and emails on the user’s behalf. The report explains:

The design of the new mobile device isn’t like a standard smartphone. It would have a small screen and require users to interact mainly using voice commands, in concert with Essential’s artificial-intelligence software. The idea is for the product to book appointments or respond to emails and text messages on its own, according to the people familiar with the plans. Users would also be able to make phone calls from the planned device.

