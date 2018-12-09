Google Pixel 3 XL Lite renders leak, 6-inch display w/ no notch [Video]

After a handful of reports over the past several months, we’ve recently been seeing the first images of Google’s “budget” Pixel lineup hitting the web. Today, new renders have revealed a closer look at the Pixel 3 Lite, as well as its larger brother, the Pixel 3 XL Lite.

Courtesy of @OnLeaks and 91Mobiles, we’ve got new CAD-based renders of Google’s upcoming mid-range Pixel devices. Most notably, this leak reveals a brand new device with the Pixel 3 XL Lite. Obviously, these names are still unconfirmed, but we’re still learning a tremendous amount about these devices.

We’re seeing the larger Pixel 3 XL Lite for the first time in this leak. Where the standard Pixel 3 Lite is expected to offer a 5.5-inch display, this report claims that the Pixel 3 XL Lite will have a 6-inch display. Unlike the Pixel 3 XL, this Lite device wouldn’t have a notched display and would also be a FHD+ 18:9 display.

As for the overall size of this device, it comes in at 160 x 76.1mm. That’s slightly taller, but slimmer compared to the Pixel 3 XL. Presumably, this device is also made of the same plastic build we saw from initial leaks.

Pixel 3 Lite vs Pixel 3 XL Lite size

As for other specifications, reports are unclear at the moment. There have been bits of information hinting at a Snapdragon 710 under the hood, but considering the Snapdragon 670 is in the smaller device, it seems likely that they will match. It also appears that the same camera is here, as well as the two-tone outer design. A USB-C port and a headphone jack are also in place.

Google Pixel 3 XL Lite

There’s still no clear pricing or release date information available at the moment, as well as where this phone will be sold. On a personal note, I’m really hoping these devices arrive in the US, because they both look like winners so far.

Google Pixel 3 Lite

