Alleged photos of Pixel 3 Lite aka ‘Sargo’ leak w/ headphone jack, Snapdragon 670 [Gallery]

We’ve been hearing rumors of a “budget” Pixel device from Google for ages, including our own report from early 2017, but nothing has ever come out regarding it. Today, though, we’re getting our first alleged images of the alleged Pixel 3 Lite.

Courtesy of Rozetked.me, a Russian publication who also leaked the Pixel 3 XL ahead of launch, we’re seeing the device known as “Sargo.” We’ve heard the “Sargo” codename just in the past couple of weeks too alongside “Bonito.” The report refers to this device as the Pixel 3 Lite, but there’s nothing to back up that this is what Google’s branding for the device is.

At first glance, this device looks a whole lot like the Pixel 3 family, especially the smaller model. There are some pretty huge changes here, though, including the fact that the entire phone is built from a plastic material instead of the metal and glass that make up the Pixel 3.

Just like the standard Pixel 3, there’s a display that’s roughly 5.56-inches in size, but this time it’s an IPS LCD panel at 2220×1080 rather than an OLED panel. Obviously, there’s also no notch to be seen on this alleged Pixel 3 Lite. There’s a single front-facing camera as well as one speaker above that display, relatively thick bezels on the top and bottom, and a speaker along the bottom of the device as well.

Perhaps most interesting when it comes to the hardware, though, is that there’s a headphone jack on the top of the phone. That’s certainly unexpected since the Pixel 2 dropped the jack and Google hasn’t looked back since.

Tests from Rozetked reveal some of the specifications running this device as well. That includes a Snapdragon 670 chipset, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. Previous reports have pointed to a Snapdragon 710. Battery capacity on this device is also reported at 2915 mAh and there’s a USB-C port along the bottom.

One tidbit in this report includes details on the camera hardware. Apparently, the same 12MP and 8MP cameras found in the standard Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL will be used in this Pixel 3 Lite. If true, that’d be a huge selling point for the affordable phone market.

The report goes on to mention that this device may cost around $400-$500. It’s unclear if that’s true, but past reports help to back up a lower price point. Earlier this year a report claimed that Google was working on a “mid-range” Pixel device for emerging markets. India still seems to be the prime target for such a device, and Google has been pushing more focus in the region as well. Most likely, this Pixel 3 Lite isn’t a device we’ll see in the US, but it looks pretty compelling so far.

