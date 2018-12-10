Pocophone F1 gets Android Pie update w/ bug fixes, seems to remove notch settings

Xiaomi’s Pocophone F1 is a pretty amazing phone when you look at the bigger picture, but software is one of the areas it takes a hit. This week, however, there’s a big plus arriving in the form of Android Pie for the Pocophone F1.

Beta builds of Android Pie have been available to Pocophone F1 owners for the past few weeks, but now owners are getting the real thing. The stable build of Android Pie is now available and rolling out via OTA update as Android Police notes. The 1.7GB is also available as a manual install (via Reddit). To take advantage of that, you’ll need to have the .zip file downloaded into a “downloaded_rom” folder and perform a manual update from there.

With this update, Pocophone F1 users can, of course, expect some of the more major new updates from Android Pie. On top of that, however, there are also bug fixes noted in the changelog and fixes for Android Auto. Further, some users report that animations have gotten minor improvements, as have notifications.

Interestingly, face unlock seems to be broken for some, and the ability to hide the hotch has apparently disappeared completely. In the case of notch settings, we saw something relatively similar happen with Essential’s Android Pie update, so it could be for a similar reason. Regardless, hopefully it returns soon.

