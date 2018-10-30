Pocophone F1 will likely get updated to at least Android Q

Despite not being officially available in the United States, the Pocophone F1 offers unbelievable value from a product so inexpensive. The software updates are often the first thing to be neglected on inexpensive phones such as this, but confirmation has come direct from Xiaomi that the device will receive updates at least until Android Q.

The news comes from the mouth (well, Twitter account) of none other than Jai Mani, Pocophone’s Head of Product for what it’s worth. Jai responded to a tweet by a user in a brief fashion, but it’s a sign of intent by the budget flagship brand to keep users onside.

The Pocophone F1 is also expected to receive an update to Android 9.0 Pie in the coming months, but it’s a real bonus considering many OEMs barely support devices once they are out the door.

A recent update to the Pocophone F1 saw alterations based upon user feedback, giving the ability to use AOSP navigation buttons rather than the MIUI option found on almost all Xiaomi devices.

We'll do at least P and Q — Jai Mani (@jaimani) October 28, 2018

Beyond that, the company has confirmed a series of updates based on user feedback, as posted on their official forums, with updates to include HD Netflix support and increased camera recording capabilities.

Pocophone has attempted to cultivate a following much like that of fellow ‘budget flagship’ device OEM, OnePlus. By ensuring that OS updates remain regular, they are sure to appease their enthusiast audience.

Read more Pocophone news:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: