Moment lenses now available for OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T arrives early next year

Moment lenses are one of the best ways to improve your smartphone camera experience. Starting today, Moment is launching cases for the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T.

Like other devices, Moment cases for the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T enable full compatibility with all of the company’s various lenses. That includes the new Tele 58mm lens launched just last month.

Moment is launching cases for the OnePlus 6 starting today for $29.99. The case will be available in Black Canvas and Walnut Wood color variants. For the newer, more widely sold OnePlus 6T, cases arrive in February of next year. Pricing remains the same at $29.99. All OnePlus cases are available for 15% off on launch day using the coupon code OnePlus6 at checkout.

Moment is the first company to provide photography accessories for OnePlus with two new cases, lenses, and a pro android app. If you love the One Plus camera as much as we do, buy Moment. A photo case, designed from the ground-up. Available with Black Canvas, and American Wood we took everything customers loved about our Photo Cases and made them better. More Protection – we redesigned the inner geometry of our case to provide more protection against drops.

Improved Lens Interface – we introduced fiberglass into our lens interface so it’s stronger than ever before.

Fully Enclosed – we added protection to the bottom of our Photo Case so now every edge of the phone is covered. You can still plug headphones, cables, and attach a wrist strap.

