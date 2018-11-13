Moment Tele 58mm lens adds up to 4x optical zoom, increased bokeh, optimized for Pixel, Galaxy, iPhone

Smartphone cameras are getting insanely good, especially in the case of Google’s Pixel lineup and Apple’s latest iPhones. Moment has made some excellent lenses to produce even better shots out of your phone, and today the company is launching the new Moment Tele 58mm lens.

The Moment Tele 58mm lens is a completely new addition to the company’s lineup. Moment claims that this new lens is the “sharpest telephoto lens on the market,” and it offers some big perks for mobile photography.

The 58mm focal length of the lens provides 2x optical zoom to any lens. For Pixel 3 and iPhone XR owners, both devices that have only a single camera, this offers up optical zoom that was previously impossible. On other devices such as Samsung Galaxy S9 and iPhone XS, it offers up to 4x optical zoom when you put the lens up against the telephoto lens already built into the phone.

Our new Tele 58mm lens is the sharpest telephoto lens on the market. Redesigned from the ground up, our new Tele 58mm uses a six element glass design to deliver edge to edge clarity on the latest iPhone, Pixel, and Galaxy camera. Optimized for single and dual lens phones you can now get 2x or 4x closer to the subject…creating a true 100mm+ optical telephoto solution for dual lens camera phones.

The design of this lens also provides increased bokeh compared to a typical smartphone lens. This means you can capture stunning portrait shots without using the usual portrait mode on your device to get a natural effect rather than artificial. Moment says this new lens is optimized for all Pixel, Galaxy, and iPhone devices and is designed for f/1.8 lenses.

Pricing for this lens lands at $99, but new customers can save 20% ($79 total) until the end of the week. The Moment Tele 58mm lens is available today. We’ll have full reviews on the Tele 58mm and other Moment gear in the coming weeks on both 9to5Google and 9to5Mac.

