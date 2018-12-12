Google Photos now blocks unsupported video formats from unlimited storage

A change to Google Photos now means that any unsupported photo or video file types will now take up space on your Google account from December 6, 2018.

Naturally, when you upload photo and video files to Google Photos, there is some compression and loss of quality. To combat this, some users were uploading video files and movies as RAW or other unsupported file extensions to get around the current limitations — or lack thereof.

Important: Unsupported videos uploaded after December 6, 2018 take up storage space.

All this means if you have any unsupported files in your Google Photos account is that it will now take up space. It may be worthwhile deleting any unsupported files to prevent your online storage from running out (originally spotted by GSMArena).

How to check if your video works with Google Photos

Your video will play in Google Photos if it is:

At least 1 second long.

The right file type, like .mp4, .mod, or .mmv.

Playable when downloaded to your device. If it can’t play, it might be corrupted.

How to delete unsupported videos

On your computer, open photos.google.com. At the top, click Menu Settings. Click Unsupported videos. Select the videos you want to download or delete. Download: Click Download .

. Delete: Click Delete Delete.

If you delete a video, it will be deleted from Google Photos, but not from your device if you downloaded a copy.

Read more on Google Photos:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: