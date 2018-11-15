Google Photos on the web updated with Google Material Theme [Gallery]

The first wave of Google Material Theme redesigns was for Android clients, with web apps in recent weeks following. After Google Keep Notes last month, Google Photos on the web is now the next major site to be revamped with various Material Theme tweaks.

Like the Android app in September, the new hollowed out style of icons is present in the Google Photos side rail. The app bar features a rounded search field that uses bolded Google Sans for query suggestions, with the Create and Upload buttons next to it joining in. In the Assistant and Sharing tabs, faint outlines are used to frame cards. The site’s background was already stark white, so it’s not too drastic a departure on that front.

Meanwhile, the navigation drawer uses the new style, rounded section indicators. Viewing a photo, icons for everything from sharing, zooming, and editing have been updated. In the latter view, new style tab indicators are in use to switch between filters, edits, and cropping.

The overall experience is very reminiscent of the mobile client, just on a larger screen. It is one of the more direct translations of the Google Material Theme from a phone to the web.

The Google Photos Material Theme revamp on the web is widely rolling out this evening. It joins Gmail, Google Drive, Keep Notes, and Analytics, while an update for Google Contacts was just spotted in testing.

