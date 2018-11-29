Google Photos 4.6 preps ‘Express’ quality backup, Lens Suggested Actions, more [APK Insight]

The latest version of Google Photos is rolling out today with a focus on making the backup feature more attractive for users in data-constrained environments. Google Photos 4.6 details work on an “Express” upload quality, as well as daily limits on data usage. Other features include more Suggested Actions, like those from Google Lens.

About APK Insight: In this ‘APK Insight’ post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in the case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

More Suggested Actions

Google Photos 4.6 reveals work on more Suggested Actions, like selecting a better shot. Moving away from image editing and curation suggestions are new ones inspired by Google Lens.

If a number is visible, a suggestion to call a number might appear, while addresses will feature an action chip to open Google Maps. This is similar to how Google Camera on the Pixel 3 works in real-time.

<string name=”photos_suggestedactions_exportstill_chip”>Pick a better shot</string> <string name=”photos_suggestedactions_lens_data_call_number”>Call %1$s</string> <string name=”photos_suggestedactions_lens_data_map_address”>View %1$s</string> <string name=”photos_suggestedactions_lens_data_map_address_in_maps”>View %1$s in Maps</string>

‘Kids’ in Live Albums

Live Albums allow new pictures of people and pets to automatically be added to a constantly updating collection. While the service can already recognize kids, new strings in Google Photos 4.6 make the distinction between regular “people” and “kids” during the set-up process for Live Albums.

<string name=”photos_autoadd_rulebuilder_people_picker_child_promo_title”>Select kids</string> <string name=”photos_autoadd_rulebuilder_people_picker_partner_promo_title”>Select a person</string> <string name=”photos_autoadd_rulebuilder_people_picker_pet_promo_title”>Select pets</string>

Express quality backup

Google Photos is working on a new “Express” uploads tier that — like “High Quality” — provides “free unlimited storage.” Images are compressed to 3MP with Google noting that physical prints will still look “good” at 6 x 8 inches. Meanwhile, videos are compressed to standard definition with this option selected. Besides saving data, the focus of this mobile-optimized quality is speed.

<string name=”photos_devicesetup_basicstoragepolicy_impl_settings_basic_quality_title”>Express (free unlimited storage)</string> <string name=”photos_devicesetup_basicstoragepolicy_impl_basic_quality_photo_resolution”>• Photos compressed to 3MP</string> <string name=”photos_devicesetup_basicstoragepolicy_impl_basic_quality_print_size”>• Good quality prints up to 6 x 8 in.</string> <string name=”photos_devicesetup_basicstoragepolicy_impl_basic_quality_subtitle”>Free fast backup at reduced resolution</string> <string name=”photos_devicesetup_basicstoragepolicy_impl_basic_quality_title”>Express</string> <string name=”photos_devicesetup_basicstoragepolicy_impl_basic_quality_upload_size_selected”>mobile_optimized quality size selected</string> <string name=”photos_devicesetup_basicstoragepolicy_impl_basic_quality_videos_resolution”>• Videos compressed to standard definition</string>

Daily cell data limit

Another cell data-saving measure is a “Daily limit for backup.” Users will be able to specify how much Photos can upload automatically per day by the MB.

<string name=”photos_devicesetup_basicstoragepolicy_impl_settings_cell_data_title”>Cell data usage</string> <string name=”photos_devicesetup_basicstoragepolicy_impl_settings_data_cap_title”>Daily limit for backup</string> <string name=”photos_devicesetup_basicstoragepolicy_impl_settings_finite_cell_data_subtitle”>%s MB daily limit for backup</string>

Updated strings note how users will be warned if they choose to manually upload an image and go over the “Google Photos daily cell data limit.”

To back up selected items, cell data is used. You may go over your Google Photos daily cell data limit. <string name=”photos_upload_manual_data_dialog_description_zero_data_cap”>”To back up selected items, cell data is used when there’s no Wi-Fi”</string> <string name=”photos_upload_manual_data_dialog_title”>Cell data is used</string>

