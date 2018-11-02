Samsung Galaxy S10 could ditch iris sensor, will use in-display ‘ultrasonic’ fingerprint reader

Despite a few minor leaks, the Samsung Galaxy S10 has still managed to mostly remain a mystery at this point. While there’s still no solid evidence on what the device will look like, there are strong suggestions that it will ditch the iris scanner and instead rely on an in-display fingerprint reader.

According to Twitter tipster Ice Universe, the device will pack an Ultrasonic Fingerprint reader, which could utilize up to 30% of the display to read user digits. Beyond that, the Samsung-exclusive technology will be faster than any other in-display reader already available on other devices.

Ditching the iris scanner — which debuted on the ill-fated Samsung Galaxy Note 7 — could be one way in which Samsung can extend their displays even further. That could help the S10 achieve an even more impressive screen-to-body ratio.

It’s not yet known if this ultrasonic scanner will be used as the only form of biometric security. It could simply be the way that Samsung is planning on combating the notch on one of their key flagship lines.

This in-display fingerprint reader will compete directly with the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, OnePlus 6T, Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 and the recently announced Lenovo Z5 Pro in the in-display reader stakes. However, the introduction of this new and exclusive technology could put Samsung well above the competition, as this remains a relatively new and evolving technology.

Compared to optical fingerprint sensors, the S10 ultrasonic fingerprint sensor is faster and has a larger recognition area, and 30% of the screens may be recognized. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 2, 2018

There are reports that the new fingerprint sensor uses ultrasound to create an accurate, 3D image of your finger when the relevant portion of the display is pressed. A standard optical in-display reader actually uses light to illuminate your entire fingerprint for authentication. Using ultrasound means that it should, in theory, be much more accurate than simply using light to verify a registered digit.

If Samsung are planning on removing the iris scanner, it might also mean that the rumors of an under-display front-facing camera might actually be true. That said, there is very little evidence beyond a few fan-made concept images of this. However, a truly bezel-free Samsung Galaxy S10 with an under-display front-facing camera and in-display fingerprint reader could be a reality come the unveiling day.

