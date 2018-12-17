Huawei Nova 4 goes official w/ hole display cutout, 48MP camera, sub-$500 price tag

Huawei isn’t shy when it comes to new tech in smartphones, and today the company is officially announcing a new device which adopts the “punch hole” display cutout. The Huawei Nova 4 is official, here’s what you need to know.

The best gifts for Android users

If you’ll recall, just last week Huawei sort of announced its first device with this new display style in the Honor View 20. There’s still a hole lot (I’m so sorry) we don’t know about that device, though, including what it will look like from the back. The full announcement for that device will take place early next year.

The Huawei Nova 4, on the other hand, has been fully unveiled today. The mid-range device might not be quite as impressive on paper, but it still brings a lot to the table. Firstly, there’s the 6.4-inch FHD+ display which has slim bezels around all sides. Within that display cutout is a 25MP selfie shooter. Notably, on the back, there’s a 48MP camera on the top model which is paired with two other cameras. On the lesser model, you’ll find a 20MP main sensor.

Rounding out the spec sheet you’ll find the Kirin 970 that powered the Mate 10 and P20 Pro. An older, less powerful chipset for sure, but it’s still up to more than most tasks. Alongside that, there’s 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, USB-C, a 3,750mAh battery, and a rear fingerprint sensor.

The Huawei Nova 4 is launching in China first with pricing starting at 3,099-yuan (roughly $450 USD). To add that 48MP camera, buyers will pay 3,399 yuan (roughly $490 USD). Huawei has yet to indicate any further regional availability.

More on Huawei:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: