Huawei’s new Kirin 970 processor will power the upcoming Mate 10 this October

Many were skeptical about Huawei jumping into the realm of mobile chipsets, but its releases to date have proved quite capable. Last year’s Kirin 960 in the Mate 9 and other devices held up well against the competition and still offers about the same raw power as Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 found in other flagships. Over the weekend, the company unveiled its latest and greatest mobile processor, the Kirin 970.

The Kirin 970 is an octa-core chipset built on a 10nm manufacturing process and has 5.5 billion transistors. Translating that into average terms, it means Huawei has created a very fast, very powerful, and very efficient processor.

Huawei’s core focus on the Kirin 970 is AI, headlined by the dedicated NPU, or Neural Processing Unit. This dedicated resource can be used by anything packing a Kirin 970 to be more efficient in terms of power when performing AI tasks, as well as making the process itself quicker.

There are several other notable features that the Kirin 970 supports as well including dual ISP for improved noise reduction, 4-hybrid auto focus, a strong 12-core ARM Mali-G72 GPU, and a newer, faster modem for increased data speeds.

Huawei was also quick to confirm that the Kirin 970 will indeed be powering the upcoming Mate 10 smartphone. That device is set to debut on October 16th at an event in Berlin.

