The Oxygen OS Open Beta 1 for OnePlus 6T now available

The OnePlus 6T shipped with Android Pie but even so, that hasn’t stopped OnePlus from announcing the Open Beta program launching for the device. Oxygen OS Open Beta 1 is now officially available and can be downloaded right now.

This isn’t a huge update, the changes are lightweight and tend to be limited to performance and bug improvements to the existing Android Pie system pre-installed. The Oxygen OS Open Beta 1 was announced by Global Product Operations Manager and OnePlus forum regular Manu J a (via Android Police) who gave full details of what users can expect should they choose to enroll.

Arguably, the biggest inclusion in this beta version of Oxygen OS is the ability to migrate data from iPhone to OnePlus 6T. Not a massive problem if you already have the phone, and makes little sense when you consider that most people will already be using the phone as their main device. Those swapping will surely not update to the Open Beta first?

Changelog

System Updated Android security patch to 2018.12 Added toast message when parallel apps are unavailable due to data corruption

Communication Added call history for incoming calls from unknown numbers Optimized UI for Spam messages and calls

OnePlus Switch Now supports migrating data from iPhone



How to install the Oxygen OS Open Beta 1 for OnePlus 6T

Download the Open beta build from your OnePlus 6T device by clicking [here]. Move the installation to the root directory. Apply a local system update: Settings > System Updates > Local upgrade > Install Now. Reboot to apply the update.

It’s important to know that as this is beta software it is sometimes not as stable as official Oxygen OS OTAs. By installing this update, you accept that there are potential risks. With that said, as a OnePlus 6 Open Beta user I have had little to no issue with any update thus far.

There is no explicit confirmation that this is compatible with the recently announced OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition, but we will keep our eyes peeled for further information.

