Android Pie rolling out now to OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T w/ OxygenOS 9.0

OnePlus is on the short list of Android OEMs who have pushed out updates to Android Pie. Today, though, the OnePlus 5 and 5T are getting final, stable updates to Android Pie via OTA.

Detailed on the OnePlus forums this morning, the Android Pie update is now officially available for the OnePlus 5 and the OnePlus 5T. Rolling out as an incremental update, all users should see it land on their device within the next few days.

Included in the final Android Pie update for the OnePlus 5 and 5T is Pie’s new UI, the company’s improved navigation gestures as well as Google’s gestures, December’s security patch, improvements to Gaming Mode, and more. There’s also now a Google Lens shortcut baked into the default camera app.

Earlier this month, OnePlus kicked off an open beta for testing the Android Pie update on the OnePlus 5 and 5T. That comes just a few weeks after the update rolled out for Chinese users. Currently, it’s still unclear when the OnePlus 3/3T will be updated, but we’re glad to see the majority of OnePlus’ portfolio updated to the latest version of Android.

System Updated system to Android™ 9 Pie™ Brand new UI for Android Pie Brand new navigation gestures (Available for OnePlus 5T only) Updated Android security patch to 2018.12 Other new features and system improvements

New Gaming mode 3.0 Added text notification mode Added notification for 3rd party calls

Do Not Disturb mode New Do Not Disturb (DND) mode with adjustable settings

Camera Integrated Google Lens mode



