OnePlus has had gesture navigation for quite some time, but in Android 9 Pie, Google introduced its own option as a native part of the interface. If you’re using a OnePlus 6 on Android 9 Pie, here’s how to turn on Google’s gesture navigation system.

How to turn on Google’s gesture navigation in Android 9 Pie on OnePlus 6

Open Settings Access Buttons & Gestures Turn on “Back, Home” gestures

1. Open Settings

The first things you’ll need to do in order to turn on Android Pie’s gesture navigation is to access the settings on your device. On the OnePlus 6, there are two easy methods of doing this. First, you can use the settings icon within the app drawer. Alternatively, you can press the settings icon in the quick settings menu.

2. Access ‘Buttons & Gestures’

Next, you’ll need to head to the Buttons & gestures section of the settings menu. From here, you’ll see a selection of options, and one of them should read Navigation bar & gestures. This is where you’ll need to go to change your navigation option.

3. Turn on ‘Back, Home’ gestures

By default, the OnePlus 6 is set up with traditional Android navigation which has the back, home, and recents buttons. However, on Android 9 Pie there are three options in total. There are OnePlus’ navigation gestures, which eliminate buttons entirely and give you back a bit of your screen real estate. However, if you want to use Google’s option, you’ll want to enable the Back, Home option. Once that option is selected, you’ll be able to use Google’s gesture navigation just like on Google Pixel devices.

How to use Android 9 Pie’s gesture navigation

