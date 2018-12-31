Nokia 9 PureView leak of press images seemingly confirm 5 cameras, in-display fingerprint reader

The latest flagship from HMD Global, the Nokia 9 PureView, with its odd trypophobia-inducing rear camera array has leaked yet again, this time in press renders. These renders showcase the rear and drop a massive hint that the Nokia 9 PureView will also include an in-display fingerprint reader.

Courtesy of seasoned leaker, Evan Blass, we don’t quite get a full glimpse of the device but rather another snippet that we weren’t aware of previously. Whilst we have already seen 5K renders and had a 360-video close up look, this is the first “official” Nokia-branded imagery we have seen of the upcoming device.

As for the design, we already knew that the Nokia 9 PureView will have a few less than unique aspects. The 18:9 display, glass sandwich design and metal frame are all par for the course with this upcoming flagship.

For those with a notch aversion, you’ll be pleased to see that as we have already confirmed, there is no notch. Instead, the basic single-lens front-facing selfie camera is in a less-than-standard right position alongside an embossed Nokia logo.

In this latest leak, we spy the Android One logo on the back of the glossy glass back too, which means we are hoping for some Android Pie action once this handset hits stores.

Naturally, we are all drawn straight to that penta-camera (seven) array on the back too. Whether it will pack in any new camera tricks that we haven’t seen anywhere else before remains to be seen. If Nokia has simply added as many cameras as humanly possible without attempting anything new, then it feels like this will be more of a gimmick than a decent camera ‘upgrade’.

The fingerprint icon on the display is no doubt a massive hint to the inclusion of an in-display fingerprint reader, which is very much en vogue. The distinct lack of a rear-mounted physical fingerprint reader is also yet another indication that this device will ship with in-display biometric reading tech packed inside too.

As we have mentioned previously, we are expecting the Nokia 9 PureView to be powered by a Snapdragon 845 chipset and not the upcoming Snapdragon 855 chipset. Beyond that, we are also hearing that the device will come with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and a massive 4,150mAh battery.

Everything points towards this being a truly top-tier Android smartphone. Pricing and availability are, of course, not yet known, but we expect that with those specifications it could be the most expensive Nokia flagship device yet.

As for an announcement or unveiling date, we could see the Nokia 9 PureView make its debut at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, which runs from January 8th to January 11th, 2019. However, it could held back until Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona later in February 2019.

