196: CES 2019 announcements begin, crazy Xiaomi phone, Samsung stories | 9to5Google Daily

Today we’ve got a handful of CES 2019 announcements that are already rolling in, a crazy Xiaomi foldable leak, and some Samsung stories.
- LG’s 2019 TV lineup brings Google Assistant, new chipsets, HDR, OLED, and up to 8K resolution
- Philips brings Android TV models to US w/ microphones built in for Google Assistant, starting at $349
- Asus unveils latest education Chrome OS devices at CES: two Chromebooks, new Flip, & first Tablet
- Xiaomi foldable appears in sketchy leak w/ impressive tri-fold design that handily beats Samsung [Video]
- Samsung Galaxy S10 leaks in first real-life image w/ punch hole cutout, slim bezels
- Android Pie beta potentially heading to Galaxy Note 8, S8 and S8+
