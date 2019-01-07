January security patch rolling out to Google Pixel, factory images and OTAs live

Last month’s OTA update addressed a number of Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL problems, including RAM management and related camera performance bugs. The January security patch is rolling out today and continues to resolve issues, namely one related to video recording.

There are 13 issues resolved in the January security patch dated 2019-01-01 and 14 for 2019-01-05. Vulnerabilities range from high to critical, with the most severe relating to the media framework and a remote attacker possibly executing arbitrary code through a crafted file.

Google again notes that there are no reports of customers being affected by these security issues. The company cited in its 2017 year in review of Android security that 30% more devices are getting patches compared to the prior year.

Compared to the past two months, the January security patch is available today for the original Google Pixel and Pixel XL. The Pixel C tablet received this month’s patch, but the Nexus 5X and 6P have yet to be updated. Google went over the original three-year security patch guarantee last year, suggesting that update support could officially be over for the last Nexus phones.

The dedicated bulletin for Google’s phones and tablets lists two security fixes and one functional update dealing with “Improved audio quality when recording videos.”

The full download and OTA links for the January security patch are below. If you need help, check out our guides on how to flash a factory or OTA image.

Android 9.0

Android 8.1

Pixel C: Android 8.1 —OPM8.190105.002 — Factory Image — OTA

