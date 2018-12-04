[Update: 2016 Pixel] December security patch rolling out to Pixel & Nexus, factory images and OTAs live

The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL received its first update to address a handful of bugs with last month’s security patch. Since then, more issues have arisen, with the December security patch rolling out today to address them. Meanwhile the Nexus 5X and 6P are still receiving updates for this month.

The Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, and Pixel C are still receiving security updates, despite meeting the required three-year deadline of required fixes from Google last month. Meanwhile, the Pixel and Pixel XL patch is again delayed, like in November.

Update 12/4: Google has posted the factory and OTA images for the Pixel and Pixel XL. Compared to last month’s two-week delay, the December security patch is only a day late.

There are 17 issues resolved in the December security patch dated 2018-12-01 and 36 for 2018-12-05. Vulnerabilities range from high to critical, with the most severe relating to the media framework and a remote attacker possibly executing arbitrary code through a crafted file.

As usual, Google notes that there are no reports of customers being affected by these security issues. The company cited in its 2017 year in review of Android security that 30% more devices are getting patches compared to the prior year.

The dedicated bulletin for Google’s phones and tablets lists one additional security fix and 13 functional updates. For more about the fixes, be sure to read our full post detailing the changes.

The full download and OTA links for the December security patch are below. If you need help, check out our guides on how to flash a factory or OTA image.

Android 9.0

Android 8.1

Update: The December security patch for the Essential Phone is now also available.

December's software release is here. Check your Essential Phone for the update. pic.twitter.com/tTaeQZ0kzl — Essential (@essential) December 3, 2018

