House of Marley announces portable, eco-friendly Google Assistant smart speaker

While Smart Displays are getting all the attention at CES 2019, smart speakers are still making a big splash at the Las Vegas trade show. House of Marley is the latest brand and differentiates the Get Together Mini portable speaker through eco-conscious manufacturing.

The Get Together Mini with the Google Assistant features recyclable aluminum and natural bamboo as seen on the front panel of the speaker, and the rear piece. Meanwhile, the rest of the device is covered in black fabric made from organic cotton, hemp, and recycled plastics.

On the audio front, there are dual 2.5” Woofers (12W) and .75” Tweeters, as well as a passive radiator. Connectivity notably includes Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi, with the latter allowing for 8 hours of playback as a portable Chromecast-connected speaker that can be moved around the house.

The former connection increases usage to over half-a-day, with the 3,000mAh pack also serving as a backup power bank for your devices. Size-wise, the Get Together Mini is just under 12-inches long at 300 x 94 x 75mm, making for a portable boombox.

The top of the Get Together Mini features physical controls for play/pause, volume, and Bluetooth, as well as a Google Assistant button marked by the standard logo. At center are four indicator dots to signify voice interaction when issuing commands or hearing a reply. The back has a volume mute switch and power button, as well as a UBC-C port with power indicator and USB-A.

This is the first Google Assistant speaker from the House of Marley and it will be available this August for $199.99.

