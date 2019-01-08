Google Podcasts for Android Auto is live with latest Google app beta

The last update to Google Podcasts finally added link support in show notes and greatly improved formatting. A major update now makes the audio client compatible with Android Auto on phones and in-car units for optimized media controls while driving.

Google Podcasts now appears in Android Auto’s list of media apps. The home view is of all your subscribed shows, with the navigation drawer providing access to default playlists like New episodes, Downloads, and In progress.

Like other media apps in Android Auto, the interface is quite rudimentary and focussed on quick content selection. The Now Playing screen — accessible from the FAB in the bottom-right corner — allows users users to rewind 10 seconds or fast forward 30. Users can swipe up or tap the carrot button to move between entire episodes.

Otherwise, the screen notes what episode you’re listening to and the show, with the artwork displayed behind. Google Podcasts conforms to the standard media experience introduced with Android Auto 3.8 in November.

Podcasts is updated via the Google app with the Android Auto component appearing alongside last week’s beta. (Sign-up here.) Version 8.91 should hit the stable channel next week, and be available to all users.

Meanwhile, Google’s podcasting client is working on auto-episode downloads that should take care of offline file management. We enabled that feature with last week’s APK Insight.

