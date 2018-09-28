Chromecast support in Google Podcasts rolling out more widely

Just before the official launch of Google Podcasts in June, our APK Insight spotted Cast streaming in development for the Android client. Appearing for some users earlier this month, Chromecast support is now more widely rolling out today.

Chromecast integration in Google Podcasts is very straightforward and similar to any other audio client. When enabled, a Cast icon will appear in the upper-right corner of the app. Tapping will show all available Chromecast built-in devices on a Wi-Fi network, with users able to select any to begin playback.

Like the rest of the app, this panel leverages a Google Material Theme and also features a volume slider. The Cast icon is persistent and remains visible in the corner wherever you are in the app.

On smart devices like Google Home, users can directly ask Assistant to play any podcast. However, on speakers connected by Chromecast Audio or others without microphones, Cast support in the Android app is a very useful feature.

Audio notifications from both Google Podcasts and system-level Cast media controls will appear, with either adjusting playback. More fine-tuned controls, including the scrubber and rewinding/forwarding, are available in the Google Podcasts app. Meanwhile, cover art for the show you’re currently listening to will also appear in the Google Home app.

There is a brief buffering period before playback begins, while speed controls are not available when streaming to a Google Home, Chromecast Audio, or any other Chromecast built-in device.

Compared to earlier this month, Cast integration is rolling out to many more devices running version 8.22 of the Google app. Currently in beta, it should start hitting the stable channel today.

Be sure to check out 9to5Google Daily and Alphabet Scoop in Google Podcasts for the latest coverage ahead of next month’s Made by Google event.

