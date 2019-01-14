9to5Google Daily: January 14, 2019

Listen to a recap of all the top 9to5Google stories of the day. 9to5Google Daily is available on Google Play, iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Pocket Casts and other podcast players.
- Google’s CES 2019 booth had a coaster ride, self-aware advertising, and free Home Hubs [Video]
- Hands-on: Brydge’s new keyboard and touchpad are rare Chrome OS-first accessories
- Google Fi begins rolling out RCS Chat, upgrading international data speeds
- Samsung further teases February 20 reveal of folding smartphone with Paris billboards
- Samsung Pay is causing major battery drain on some devices
- Android Pie update for Samsung Galaxy Note 9 potentially pushed back to February
