Android Pie update for Samsung Galaxy Note 9 potentially pushed back to February

The Android Pie update for the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 was scheduled for a January rollout but according to Samsung’s Turkish portal Guncelmiyiz, the update may have been pushed back to February 1 at the earliest.

What makes this report more juicy, is that this update portal is actually owned by Samsung and includes update estimates for a massive library of the South Korean brand’s devices — including the S8, S8 Plus, Note 8 and the Note 9.

We were expecting to see the OneUI overhaul in the coming weeks, and initially, the Guncelmiyiz website had stated that the Note 9 should have received the update as soon as January 15.

Whilst it’s not exactly welcome news — which has come via Nashville Chatter & Android Authority) — that this release date may have slipped, it’s disappointing nonetheless. We hope that this isn’t the start of another delay period for OS updates, especially with older Samsung devices.

OneUI beta users in Germany have already received the full Pie update over the past couple of weeks which does indicate that the full update is ready for prime time, so the reason for the delay is not yet known. That update only measures in at just over 95MB, but we do anticipate that the update from Android Oreo 8.1 will be much bigger.

Like everyone else out there, as a Galaxy Note 9 user who isn’t a beta program tester, I’m itching to get a taste of the OneUI overhaul and disappointed in this further delay.

Read more on Samsung:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: