Google Account settings on the web revamped with Google Material Theme [Gallery]

One of the first places that the Google Material Theme widely rolled out to was the Google Account settings on Android. A similar revamp is now available on the web, with the new design sharing many similarities to mobile, but better optimized to take advantage of the bigger screen real estate.

Heading to the Google Account page reveals the Google Material Theme. Compared to before, the page is now much cleaner with a navigation drawer at the left quickly listing the various settings. Taking advantage of the new rounded selection indicators, bolded icons also conform to the new style and are identical to their mobile counterparts.

Up top is a wide search field for users to jump straight into the right section, or search the help center. As part of this change, Google also tweaked the Google bar app launcher. The Account shortcut now features your profile picture instead of a generic icon.

The Home page welcomes users with cards featuring faint, rounded outlines highlighting key areas like Google One to manage storage, as well as the ability to do a Privacy Checkup, secure your account, and personalize data settings.

In Personal info, users can edit basic info like their name, photo, birthday, and password, as well as other contact info, emails, and phone numbers associated with the account.

Data & personalization allows users to review privacy settings and activity controls. The latter includes Web & App, as well as Voice & Audio, Activity, Location History, and YouTube Search/Watch history. Other sections include Google Maps activity and ad personalization. This page also houses data portability controls including how to download data or delete your account completely.

Security deals with any found issues, signing in, and setup for 2-Step Verification. Secondary verification methods, passwords, your devices, and third-party apps with account access are also grouped here for quick management.

People & sharing houses contact information, your family group, location sharing, and more. The last Payments & subscriptions section deals with Google Pay, Purchases, and your Android app subscriptions.

This particular redesign is a good example of the Google Material Theme being leveraged to better display complicated information. During last week’s hearing, Sundar Pichai argued to Congress that Google is working hard to educate consumers on its built-in privacy controls, and always looking for new ways to do so.

Google Search recently introduced Your data in Search to make it easier to control and delete information. Meanwhile, Pichai revealed that Privacy Checkup has been used 20 million times in the last month.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: