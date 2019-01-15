Michael Kors Sofie 2.0 refresh adds NFC for Google Pay, GPS, heart rate monitoring

A lot of recent Wear OS releases have simply been revamped versions of already available hardware. Today, the Michael Kors Sofie is getting a 2.0 version, this time adding some much-requested extra features. Spoiler alert: it still doesn’t have a new chipset.

We reviewed the original Michael Kors Sofie back in late 2017, and while it was certainly a looker, it lacked a lot of features. With its 2.0 refresh, Fossil Group is bringing a similar refresh to what we’ve seen on other models such as the recently announced Kate Spade Scallop 2.

For one, the Michael Kors Sofie 2.0 brings along built-in GPS for better workout tracking. It’s also got a heart rate monitor which works with apps like Google Fit. On its own, that already adds a lot of extra functionality. However, the Sofie 2.0 also adds NFC for using Google Pay. This works anywhere Pay on a smartphone would work too. There are also two new buttons on the side of the watch which will enable a quick shortcut to opening Google Pay or any other app of your choice.

Notably, there’s no Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset on this watch. Rather, users are still looking at the Snapdragon Wear 2100. That means you’ll lose out on the watch-only mode, but that’s pretty much it.

As Engadget points out, there’s no price point available yet on the Michael Kors Sofie 2.0. It will be available this Summer in silver, gold, and silver/pink variants.

