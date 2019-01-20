Google Store and Google Fi discount Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL by $150 off

The latest Made by Google phones have seen a number of discounts since launch from Black Friday to the winter holidays. With 2019 well underway, both the Google Store and Google Fi are discounting the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL by $150.

Unlike previous offers, the Google Store does not appear to be advertising this discount yet (via AP). The only indication is how the starting price has been slashed from $799 to $649. The $150 discount is across all colors and storage capacities.

As such, the current pricing is:

Pixel 3 64GB: $649

Pixel 3 128GB: $749

Pixel 3 XL 64GB: $749

Pixel 3 XL 128GB $849

This sale is comparable to $150 off the smaller Pixel 3, but not as generous as $200 for the Pixel 3 XL on Black Friday. However, it is better than just $100 off the Pixel 3 in December.

Meanwhile, this pricing is also live on the Google Fi Store. Applied instantly during checkout, device activation on the MVNO is required within 30 days. However, that is the only notable restriction:

There is no minimum activation period needed to be eligible for the discount. This offer is valid while supplies last and while terms are available on our site.

There is no end date beyond “for a limited time,” with Fi also noting “while supplies last.” At the moment, it’s unclear whether this a permeant price drop for the latest Made by Google phones, or just a temporary sale.

