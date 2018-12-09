Google Store holiday deals continue w/ $100+ Pixel 3/XL, $139 Home Hub, Nest bundles

Following deep Black Friday discounts that led to equally deep consternation among early adopters, the Google Store is continuing its holiday offers on the Pixel 3, Home Hub, and Nest smart home bundles. These deals on Made by Google 2018 products start today, with some ending on Christmas Eve.

The Pixel 3 sees a $100 discount, while the Pixel 3 XL is $150 off until December 22nd. Both offers are $50 less than the Google Store’s Black Friday blitz, but still notable discounts that bring the 64GB Pixel 3 to $699 and its larger sibling to $749. These are likely the last deals from Google on its 2018 flagships for the holidays.

Meanwhile, the Google Home lineup sees a discount starting with the Home Hub. A $20 deal drops the Home Hub Smart Display to $139. While not as generous as the previous $99 offer, the Smart Display with Assistant and Google Photos integration as a photo frame is still worth every penny.

Meanwhile the regular Google Home is $99 and the premium Home Max sees a $50 discount to $349 until Christmas Eve. On the smart TV front, the Chromecast Ultra is down $10 to $59 for 4K streaming and Cast.

On the smart home front, Google is pushing Home Hub bundles with every single Nest security camera and thermostat, including the affordable Thermostat E. Buying both products, with the former working as a control panel thanks to Home View, will net a $100 discount across the line. These deals also end on December 24th.

