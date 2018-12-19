Fortnite for Android adds Snapdragon 670, 710 support w/ new ’14 days of Fortnite’ LTM

Months and months later, Fortnite is still the game that is taking the world by storm. In its latest update, the Android version of Fortnite has added support for the Snapdragon 710 and Snapdragon 670 processors.

Noted in the patch notes for Fortnite v7.10, support has been added in the game for two new Qualcomm processors. The Snapdragon 670 and Snapdragon 710 aren’t widely used (yet), but they do appear in a handful of recent releases.

For the Snapdragon 710, that includes the likes of the new Nokia 8.1, Xiaomi Mi 8 SE, OPPO R17 Pro, and others. The Snapdragon 670 can be found in the OPPO R17 and a couple of others, but it’s most notably the processor likely coming in Google’s rumored “Pixel 3 Lite.”

Aside from the extra processor support, Fortnite for Android’s latest update also delivers some additional improvements to the game’s UI as noted below.

UI buttons updated. Made the HUD settings tab visible for mobile players.

Updated icons to be more visible in snow.

Moved the Exit Vehicle button to a new location

Further, this update arrives with the new “14 Days of Fortnite” limited-time mode. Starting today, December 19th, Fortnite will run new and old LTMs for the next 2 weeks. Large team modes switch out bi-daily while small team modes are swapped out each morning at 9AM EST.

…the 14 Days of Fortnite event will feature a new challenge with a new free reward every single day. Each day also brings both new and returning LTMs. And finally, be sure and check out the Item Shop for new and returning holiday outfits appearing daily to show off your holiday spirit. Login everyday to see what’s new!

