Google Duo 47 preps drawing and adding text on video messages [APK Insight]

We reported last month that Google Duo is gaining a web client for making and receiving calls through a desktop browser. Meanwhile, development on the Android app continues with Google Duo 47 revealing drawing tools to customize video messages just like Instagram and Snapchat.

About APK Insight: In this ‘APK Insight’ post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in the case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

Favorite contacts

The last version of Duo briefly enabled the ability to favorite contacts. Google Duo 47 continues development on letting you “Pick your faves.” The introductory text has changed from “Pick your peeps,” but it is not yet live and will likely involve a server-side update.

<string name=”tag_close_ties_mru_promo_title_variant_2″>Pick your faves</string>

Group calling

Duo has been working on group calling since version 30 last March, and it was spotted live in testing in December. The feature could be nearing a launch with Duo 47 featuring an additional string related to blocking and safety.

<string name=”block_user_confirmation_message”>”If you’re in a group together, they may still contact you or interact with you through the group”</string>

Doodle and add text to videos

Google Duo 47 reveals work on adding “drawings or text to your video message.” At the moment, users can send straightforward video voicemail to users that are not currently online for a call. These new expressive tools will help make Google’s video calling service more like Snapchat and Instagram.

<string name=”ink_edu_body”>Add drawings or text to your video message</string>

From an early version of the faster video messaging experience that we enabled in Duo 44, the drawing and text tools will likely appear in the top-right corner of the preview screen after you finish recording a video. There are 28 “ink” colors available to users from the primary ones to more precise shades. Tools include a pen, marker, or highlighter, with eight “size” increments ranging from “Tiny” to “Enormous.”

<string name=”ink_toggle_colors”>Toggle full color palette</string>

<string name=”ink_text_edu_tooltip”>Drag, rotate, or pinch to move text or change size</string>

<string name=”ink_dismiss_confirmation_dialog”>Going back will discard this recording and you will lose any edits.</string>

On the text front, users will likely be able to select different fonts, with the standard ability to “Drag, rotate, or pinch to move text or change size.”

Tools

<string name=”ink_highlighter”>Highlighter</string> <string name=”ink_marker”>Marker</string> <string name=”ink_pen”>Pen</string>

Fonts

<string name=”ink_font”>sans-serif-black</string>

Colors

<string name=”ink_color_amber”>Amber</string> <string name=”ink_color_avocado”>Avocado Green</string> <string name=”ink_color_black”>Black</string> <string name=”ink_color_blue”>Blue</string> <string name=”ink_color_brown”>Brown</string> <string name=”ink_color_cobalt”>Cobalt Blue</string> <string name=”ink_color_crimson”>Crimson</string> <string name=”ink_color_cyan”>Cyan</string> <string name=”ink_color_darkbrown”>Dark Brown</string> <string name=”ink_color_darkgray”>Dark Gray</string> <string name=”ink_color_deeppurple”>Deep Purple</string> <string name=”ink_color_green”>Green</string> <string name=”ink_color_hotpink”>Hot Pink</string> <string name=”ink_color_lavender”>Lavender</string> <string name=”ink_color_lightblue”>Light Blue</string> <string name=”ink_color_lightgray”>Light Gray</string> <string name=”ink_color_lightgreen”>Light Green</string> <string name=”ink_color_lightorange”>Light Orange</string> <string name=”ink_color_lightpink”>Light Pink</string> <string name=”ink_color_lightteal”>Light Teal</string> <string name=”ink_color_lime”>Lime</string> <string name=”ink_color_orange”>Orange</string> <string name=”ink_color_purple”>Purple</string> <string name=”ink_color_red”>Red</string> <string name=”ink_color_teal”>Teal</string> <string name=”ink_color_violet”>Violet</string> <string name=”ink_color_white”>White</string> <string name=”ink_color_yellow”>Yellow</string>

Sizes

<string name=”ink_size_0″>Tiny</string> <string name=”ink_size_1″>Smaller</string> <string name=”ink_size_2″>Small</string> <string name=”ink_size_3″>Medium</string> <string name=”ink_size_4″>Large</string> <string name=”ink_size_5″>Larger</string> <string name=”ink_size_6″>Huge</string> <string name=”ink_size_7″>Enormous</string>

How to update?

Google Duo 47 is rolling out now via the Play Store. We do not post APKs to download directly given the legal challenges associated with copyright and possibility of removal. Meanwhile, that model is perilous given Android App Bundles and Google Play’s Dynamic Delivery.

Thanks to JEB Decompiler, which some APK Insight teardowns benefit from.

