Google Duo for Android rolling out faster video messaging

In our APK Insight of Google Duo 44, we revealed that the service was planning a faster way to send video messages to contacts. Google today officially announced this quicker sharing method, starting with a swipe down on Duo’s homescreen.

The ability to send audio and video voicemail messages in Duo is not new. At the moment, if a recipient does not pick up after 60 seconds, the app will automatically prompt the caller to record and send a message. Additionally, tapping on any contact will allow users to enter the capture interface, with recordings lasting up to 30 seconds.

When this new feature is live, Google Duo will prompt users to “Swipe down to record a message.” This faster access takes users immediately to the camera viewfinder that defaults to the front-facing camera. Users can switch lenses, and tap the capture button.

One finished, users will be able to review the clip or quickly re-record. Once complete, users can select a contact to send the message. Your most frequent contacts are listed above as a carousel, with the full list available below.

Google only shows the new messaging feature with video, but we previously spotted it for sending audio messages.

This feature is rolling out starting this week to Google Duo for Android and iOS. It comes as Google Duo, and the company’s other messaging services, encountered a brief outage this morning.

Rolling out this week on #GoogleDuo, you’ll be able to send a video message with a couple of taps – just in time for spreading that holiday cheer → https://t.co/DtDoiCpriL pic.twitter.com/pnEtLklAJQ — Google (@Google) December 5, 2018

