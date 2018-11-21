Google Duo 44 preps sending video clips, Wi-Fi data saver, and ‘Low Light mode’ [Gallery]

With the previous Google Duo release now widely available with features like expanded Chromebook support, the latest version is rolling out today. Google Duo 44 better details the “New Data Saving mode” and clip messaging feature we previously uncovered, as well as a new “Low Light mode.”

New answer button

Duo is testing a new call answering UI that drops the standard “Swipe to answer” interface for standard “Ignore” and “Answer” buttons. We’ve managed to enable the latter in Google Duo 44.

Sending video

In Duo 43, we encountered strings suggesting the ability to send already recorded videos from your camera roll to contacts. This is part of a broader capability to make the app more social and less “live.” It is accessed by swiping down from the Duo homescreen.

A new recording interface that we enabled in Google Duo 44 allows users to record a message in Duo or select an existing clip from the device’s gallery. The former interface allows users to add text and draw on messages, just like other story features in third-party networks. At the moment, messages can only be sent to one person.

Call history setting

Google Duo has long featured phone dialer integration to maintain a history of calls. Duo 44 is prepping a manual toggle in settings to control this option.

<string name=”pref_call_history_key”>call_history_key</string> <string name=”pref_call_history_title”>”Add Duo calls to device’s call history”</string>

More about ‘New Data Saving mode’

Duo already has a self-explanatory “Limit mobile data usage” mode, but our last APK Insight revealed work on a data saver. This “New Data Saving mode,” according to Google Duo 44, applies to Wi-Fi connections and can detect if contacts also have it enabled.

<string name=”pref_data_saver_switch_sub_title”>Changes the video quality to limit data usage on mobile networks & Wi-Fi. People you call also save data.</string>

<string name=”data_saver_call_data_saver_enabled”>Data Saving mode is on</string> <string name=”data_saver_call_remote_user_has_data_saver_enabled”>Your contact has Data Saving mode on</string> <string name=”data_saver_feature_notice_dialog_message”>”Duo automatically limits data usage on mobile networks. Save even more on mobile and Wi-Fi with Data Saving mode. This new feature replaces the “Limit mobile data usage” setting.”</string> <string name=”data_saver_feature_notice_dialog_positive_button_text”>Got it</string> <string name=”data_saver_feature_notice_dialog_title”>New Data Saving mode</string> <string name=”data_saver_preview_off”>OFF preview</string> <string name=”data_saver_preview_on”>ON preview</string>

During the setup process, Duo will feature two videos highlighting the quality difference. It should more than suffice for most users.

Data Saver off Data Saver on

Low Light mode

A new Low Light mode should help when video calling in darker conditions, like the outdoors. It can automatically enable itself, though Google Duo 44 does not specify what processing is occurring.

<string name=”low_light_notification_body”>Automatically enable Low Light mode for your camera in low light conditions</string> <string name=”low_light_notification_title”>Low Light mode</string>

<string name=”pref_enable_low_light_mode_automatically_default”>false</string> <string name=”pref_enable_low_light_mode_automatically_key”>enable_low_light_mode_automatically_preference</string> <string name=”pref_enable_low_light_mode_automatically_title”>Low Light mode</string>

<string name=”toggle_low_light_off_content_description”>Button for turning low light mode off</string> <string name=”toggle_low_light_on_content_description”>Button for turning low light mode on</string>

How to update?

Version 44 of Google Duo is rolling out now via the Play Store. We do not post APKs to download directly given the legal challenges associated with copyright and possibility of removal. Meanwhile, that model is perilous given Android App Bundles and Google Play’s Dynamic Delivery.

