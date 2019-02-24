Here’s where to watch Nokia’s MWC event live, Nokia 9 PureView unveiling [Video]

With MWC kicking off tomorrow, press day is in full swing with new product launches by the handful. We’ve already seen some big names today, and next in line is Nokia. The company is set to launch a handful of new products today, including the camera-focussed Nokia 9 PureView. Here’s how to watch the Nokia MWC event live.

How to watch Nokia MWC Event 2019

To give its fans an easy way to tune in live, Nokia is livestreaming the entire MWC event over on YouTube. In the embedded video below, you’ll be able to tune in for the announcement from your browser, smartphone, laptop, or basically any other device.

Nokia’s event kicks off at 4pm CET, 10am EST, 7am PST. In the event, we’re expecting the main focus to be the official unveiling of the Nokia 9 PureView and its 5-camera setup on the rear. Nokia is also largely expected to launch a couple of new budget devices at today’s event, but not too many leaks have come out regarding that just yet.

