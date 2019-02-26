Slack for Android and iOS ditches purple icon for white in latest update

Last month Slack ushered in the new year with a new look for its iconic logo. This week, the company is updating its mobile apps on both Android and iOS to adopt a white background for the app’s homescreen icon.

Announced on Twitter this afternoon, an update is currently rolling out to the Slack app for both Android and iOS which makes a welcome change to the homescreen icon. Instead of the purple icon which debuted alongside the new logo, Slack is making the background white.

The popular business messaging app says that this change is being made in an effort to make the app’s icon a bit easier to see on a user’s homescreen. Slack also says that some users were reporting difficulty seeing notification badges on the purple background. On Android, the new icon still seems to support the adaptive icon shape.

The update is rolling out now via the Google Play Store and also the Apple App Store.

Starting today, you may notice your Slack mobile app icon change from purple to white. This should make it a little easier to see on your device. Visit the Google Play or Apple App Store to update.

