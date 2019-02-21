Google I/O 2019 applications now open w/ drawing on Feb 28th, tickets cost $1,150

After announcing dates and the venue in January, Google today opened the I/O 2019 Ticket Drawing for a chance to attend the annual developer conference. General admission is $1,150 with winners announced on February 28th.

Like last year, general admission tickets cost $1,150, while the academic pricing is still $375. You have to be an active full-time student, professor, faculty, or staff member at a high school or college to be eligible for the latter pass.

Registration for Google I/O includes three full days of Sessions, Codelabs, Demos, App Reviews, Office Hours, admission to the After Dark reception, and attendance at the Keynotes.

The ticket application period starts today at 10AM and closes on February 27th at 5PM PST. It involves listing your technical interests and detailing what you want to get out of I/O. Winners will be announced the next day.

The order in which ticket applications are received has no bearing on the final outcome — so no rush, you’ll have plenty of time to apply! Once the window closes, we’ll randomly select applicants from among all of the qualified applications and notify those selected via email on February 28th.

Google has also updated the I/O 2019 page with Material Theme elements, and highlights this year’s four conference themes:

Platforms Utilize platforms that connect you to billions of users around the world. Grow and Earn Acquire and engage new users; grow meaningful monetization streams. Build on Mobile Apply infrastructure and services to take your mobile apps to the next level. Beyond Mobile Expand onto new screens and push the limits of what’s possible.

Google I/O 2019 starts on Tuesday, May 7 and runs until Thursday, May 9th at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California.

Interesting tidbit on the Google I/O 2019 application: parking won't be right next to Shoreline, but 12 miles away at Avaya Stadium in San Jose. What? Demo space in the parking lot? https://t.co/f6vCmwoftt pic.twitter.com/ZsLxMLED0P — Abner Li (@technacity) February 21, 2019

