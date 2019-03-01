Android Pie approved for T-Mobile Galaxy Note 9, rolling out soon, Huawei Mate 10 Pro updated

Android Pie’s rollout has been slow, but as the third month of 2019 kicks off, we’re seeing more and more devices get the latest version of Android. To close out this week, Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9 is finally getting Android Pie on T-Mobile, while the Huawei Mate 10 Pro is getting the update too.

As confirmed on Twitter this afternoon, T-Mobile has approved the Android Pie update for its variant of the Samsung Galaxy Note 9. This, unfortunately, doesn’t mean that the rollout has started though. Rather, T-Mobile is just in the final stages of getting it out for customers. Will approval completed, the update should be rolling out at any time now.

T-Mobile’s changelog for the Note 9 update does strongly hint that the update will be rolled out in stages, so you likely won’t see it immediately. One employee mentions that the goal is to have the update available to everyone by “early in the month.” The update itself brings along all of Android Pie’s handy new additions, as well as Samsung’s new One UI revamp. The update will be rolling out as an OTA and will weigh in at 1671.6 MB.

Notably, this update also leaves only the Verizon and unlocked variants of the Galaxy Note 9 without Android Pie.

Further, Android Police notes that the Huawei Mate 10 Pro kicked off its Android Pie update in the United States earlier this week. This comes quite a while after Huawei first started its Android Pie update schedule, but it’s a welcome update nonetheless. Apparently, the update runs just fine on the hardware even though it doesn’t bring any notable UI changes to Huawei’s skin.

