Galaxy S10 display test gives praise for color accuracy, brightness, and ‘highest-ever A+ grade’

Despite some missteps in recent years, smartphone displays have been getting crazy good. This year’s new Galaxy S10 is no different either, with DisplayMate giving the Galaxy S10 display its highest-ever A+ grade in a new test.

The best gifts for Android users

Detailed in a new post today, DisplayMate is giving the Galaxy S10’s AMOLED display some of the highest marks we’ve ever seen – not that that should be a surprise by any means at all. Samsung made some huge claims for the new Dynamic AMOLED panel shipping on its Galaxy S10 family, and it seems it lives up to that.

The HDR10+ certified display gets DisplayMate’s “highest ever A+ grade,” the same title that was given to the Pixel 3’s display last year. It also outranks the Galaxy S9 and Note 9 which came before it. Again, that’s all pretty unsurprising.

DisplayMate goes into detail that the S10’s display has some particularly impressive capabilities. For one, at peak brightness, it’s brighter than any other smartphone at 1215 nits. That’s 17% brighter than the Galaxy S9. Color accuracy is also given great marks, with DisplayMate calling this “visibly indistinguishable from perfect” for both Absolute Color Accuracy as well as Image Contrast Accuracy and Intensity Scale Accuracy.

The test results say that Samsung has managed to break or match over a dozen different records from DisplayMate with the Galaxy S10 display. You can read the full results on DisplayMate’s site, but what it really comes down to is that if you pick up an S10, you definitely won’t be disappointed with the display.

More on Galaxy S10:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: