Netflix adds HDR support for Galaxy S10 family, latest Qualcomm chipsets get HD support

Netflix is one of the most widely used streaming services available today, and also one of the best places to find HDR content. This week, Netflix is adding HDR support to Samsung’s new Galaxy S10 family, as well as expanding HD support to a bunch of new devices.

The best gifts for Android users

First spotted by Android Police, Netflix has updated its Android support page to include a bunch of new devices. Firstly, this includes HDR support for Samsung’s new Galaxy S10, S10+, and S10e. With this added support, users with the necessary account tier (4-screen plan) will be able to watch shows and movies in HDR.

Further, the Galaxy S10 family also gets support for HD quality on Netflix, but that has also expanded to several other devices. Netflix in HD is now available on Samsung’s recently announced Galaxy M series. That includes all variants of the Samsung Galaxy M10, M20, and M30.

Finally, Netflix is expanding general HD support to devices running on top of Qualcomm’s latest chipset. If your device is packing a Snapdragon 675, 710, or the new flagship Snapdragon 855, it should work with HD playback on the Netflix app.

More on Netflix:

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: