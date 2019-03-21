Google Maps on the web gets a few Material Theme changes [Gallery]

Google has slowly been rolling out its revised take on Material Design for the past several months. Following a similar update to its Android app, Google Maps is now picking up Google Material Theme elements on the web.

First noted by Android Police, Google Maps on the web has added quite a few Google Material Theme elements to its design recently. This shows up in several areas around the UI, including rounded search elements and some redesigned icons. Fonts are also slightly tweaked.

Place listings, for example, ditch the blue background and floating buttons for a more clear row of buttons with a blue highlight on the directions button. The design also frees up a bit more space for the featured photo and more clearly shows the rating. This all also matches up well with the Android app’s recent changes.

Large portions of the interface remain the same, though. This seems to be a server-side change, so not all users will see it right away. Personally, I’ve not been able to note the change on my account.

