Google Maps reporting features for speed traps and accidents seem to be rolling out widely

Earlier this year, Google Maps rolled out the welcome addition of speed limits in navigation, and also started showing speed traps and accidents too. Now, it seems like reporting features for speed traps and accidents are rolling out more widely.

If a new icon appeared in the Maps for you recently, don’t worry, it’s not another messaging service from Google. Rather, it’s a shortcut for opening up the new reporting feature for speed traps and accidents. Similar to Waze, Google Maps is adding the ability for users to take part in reporting accidents they see along their route, and speed traps.

Google has been testing out these reporting features for quite some time dating all the way back to last summer. Over the winter, the company further refined that interface, and now it’s pretty close to what we’re seeing today.

Over the past week, it seems that Google has expanded the availability of this feature by quite a bit. Personally, I just noticed it live for the first time this morning and our own Kyle Bradshaw first noticed it last week. Reports on Reddit also mention the feature going live over the weekend and even just this week. It does seem to be a server-side switch, though, as some users on the same version don’t see it live just yet. So far, this seems to be Android-only as well.

