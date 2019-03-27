Google expands hotel search offering w/ more vacation rentals

Google is the go-to option for search, and the company’s hotel and flight search takes some of the headaches out of booking a trip. This week, Google is announcing an expansion of its vacation search service.

Detailed in a post on The Keyword, Google is expanding its vacation search to include more types of vacation rentals. Previously, the service offered results primarily for hotels only, but this week’s announcement aims to include the likes of cabins, beach houses, and other rental properties.

This new experience arrives first on mobile devices, but will expand to the desktop “in the next month.” The new feature allows easy sorting and filtering based on the type of accommodation you’re looking for. You can also adjust the dates and price range fairly easily.

Google has also partnered with several big names to include these rentals such as Expedia, TripAdvisor, HomeAway, and more.

Starting with our mobile experience, you can see and book vacation rentals from a variety of partners including Expedia, HomeAway, Hotels.com, RedAwning, Rentals United, TripAdvisor, VRBO and more. In the hotel search experience, you can surface vacation rental properties—be it a cabin in Lake Tahoe or a beach house in Sydney—by applying the vacation rentals filter or clicking on the vacation rentals tip. You can narrow your search with price and amenity filters, plus browse photos, read reviews and see rates and availability of the vacation rental property. When you’re ready to book, click “Book” to complete your transaction on the travel partner’s page. All property information and bookings are provided and done by the travel partner.

